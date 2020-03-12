Mailbag: Hard decisions lead to hard feelings

It's OK for Trump to call out Ginsburg and Sotomayor for being biased and incapable of rendering fair decisions in Trump-related cases, but it's not OK for Schumer to curse Kavanaugh and Gorsuch should they weaken or obstruct current law on abortions? Obviously he was referring to the social blowback from limiting abortion access, not some sort of personal retribution.
Yes, Justice Roberts, people frequently dislike justices for the decisions they make. But abortion is clearly the flashpoint issue of recent times. Harsh words and hard feelings must be expected. And, by the way, have you looked at some of the religious right's rhetoric on this?
Darius Adams
Corvallis