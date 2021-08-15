Mailbag: Hard call to weigh safety against fun

In the Aug. 5 and 7 editions of the Albany Democrat-Herald, two articles indicated the average IQ of Linn County.
The first: “Oregon saw the highest weekly caseload of new and presumptive COVID-19 infections in six months at the end of July, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority. Deaths have also increased, with more than twice the number of confirmed fatalities from the previous week.”
The second: “River Rhythms concert draws 13,000 fans,” notably by examining the photo of those attending, mostly without masks.
It’s a hard call to weigh public safety against public fun. Or is it?
Kirke Campbell
Albany