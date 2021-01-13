Mailbag: Happy New Year! May it be better

With the beginning of a New Year, most of us reflect on the past and pledge to be better in the future.

When I think back on all that has happened in 2020, I realize that the major events of the year have thrown a floodlight on how intertwined all our lives are. The choices we each make can and do affect the lives of other people, perhaps many other people. So instead of my usual personal development goals for the New Year, my resolution for this year is to be more community- and globally-minded.

As part of my new resolve, I decided to join the Corvallis Chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby to help promote HR 763: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019.

The bill’s proposed fee on carbon (paid primarily by fossil fuel companies and redistributed to individuals through dividends) would help bring awareness to our collective impact on society and the planet; improve health and save lives through reduced pollution; promote energy conservation; encourage entrepreneurial efforts in alternative energy’ and help lower-income-earners with their energy costs.

I would like to encourage my representatives, U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio and U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, to support this bill or a similar bill in the next Congress. Happy New Year! May it be “better.”