Mailbag: Hansen is the best choice for Senate

Voters in State Senate District 12 have a clear choice: Challenger Bernadette Hansen supports COVID-19 relief; incumbent Brian Boquist voted against COVID-19 relief.

Hansen supports access to affordable health care; Boquist voted against access to affordable health care.

Hansen supports equitable housing; Boquist voted against equitable housing.

Hansen supports rural internet access; Boquist voted against rural internet access.

Hansen has never and will never threaten the lives of police officers or any other public servants; Boquist has unapologetically done exactly that.

Hansen’s campaign is the epitome of grassroots: powered by volunteers and small donations from Oregonians. Boquist doesn’t appear to be campaigning at all, yet he is raking in thousands of dollars from Big Pharma, Big Tobacco, and other special interests.

With this in mind, it is clear that Hansen is the best choice to represent Oregonians in Senate District 12.

Carrie Phillips

Corvallis

