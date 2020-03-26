Mailbag: Halt stadium work during pandemic

Given the current outbreak of COVID-19 across the world, I am deeply concerned about the safety and health of my fiancé and all other employees working on the Hayward Field jobsite in Eugene. At this time the employees are required to show up to work. Due to the nature of the tasks being performed at this jobsite, it is not possible to maintain a 6-foot distance from others and many people are sharing tools and working in close quarters with others. Not only does this put their health at risk but also the people these employees live with. A sports stadium just does not seem like a very important task to complete during a pandemic. Employees are working 58-plus hours a week so they do not fall behind on completing the Hayward Field job in time for the Olympic tryouts in June. Are the tryouts even going to take place there in June with a pandemic happening?
Phil Knight, owner of Nike, who is funding this project, closed all Nike retail stores, but the construction of a sports area is still considered important during a pandemic?
If the stadium is not needed to be completed for an urgent matter, then why is work continuing to progress with it? It would be in society’s best interest if work was halted until after the virus has peaked in Oregon.
Jennifer Macone
Lebanon
