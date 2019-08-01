Once again advocates of Initiative Petition 40 are pushing for gun owners to secure their firearms in the home by means of trigger locks, cable locks, storage containers, and presumably gun safes for long guns. According to the advocates, they are hoping this initiative will reduce injuries and deaths associated with guns that have been accessed unlawfully (i.e., stolen) or by children. Specifications for the containers would be established by bureaucrats in the state Health Department.
Now here is the irony in this petition; the proposed law would only apply to gun owners after the gun had been used in a crime or if a child accessed the gun and got hurt. So the petition isn't really about preventing injuries and deaths by guns as stated by the petitioners; rather, it is punitive.
There are anywhere from 300 to 22,000 current laws regulating guns in America. Neither side of the pro-gun or anti-gun agenda disputes these figures. Do the petitioners think one more law is the cure-all for stopping evil people from committing evil acts or improve parenting by irresponsible parents?
From my chair, if 300 to 22,000 current laws have apparently had no effect in stopping evil acts or instilled responsible parenting in irresponsible parents, then I'm skeptical IP 40 will have any beneficial impact today or into the future. People who are afraid to admit that living life on Earth isn't utopia and there can be inherent risks in everyday living think legislating laws like IP 40 will mitigate life's risks. Sorry, but it won't.
Larry Ciaffoni
Albany (July 31)