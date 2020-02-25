Mailbag: Gun sanctuary a foolish idea

Albany City Councilor Mike Sykes' equating the rights of an inanimate object like a firearm to that of human life is quite pathetic. Perhaps he’s attempting to "trigger" folks (pardon the pun) who would like to see reasonable gun safety policy or those that advocate for humane treatment of immigrants and refugees. Equating a gun’s individual right to those of humans seems to be a little out there — even for the staunchest of gun enthusiasts.

Whenever a mass shooting occurs, many Second Amendment activists are quick to parrot “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” Why would a gun need sanctuary status? A gun isn’t a person. It was not conceived biologically. A gun has no God-given or inalienable right to exist as if human. People who possess guns have rights, but not the firearm. Unless, of course, Councilman Sykes is trying to say that a gun is a living being with emotions, imbuing it with a conscience and a soul.

One can dispute the merits of proposed legislation that would hold gun owners responsible when their firearms fall into the wrong hands. If so, fine. Debate it. It is worrisome that an elected official would equate such a thing to human beings seeking refuge and creating a false equivalency that a firearm is an actual person.