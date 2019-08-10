In Dayton, Ohio this past weekend, the mass murderer was killed within 30 seconds of opening fire. In that time, ten people were killed and dozens more injured. True, some were injured in the panic to escape, but they are his victims also.
Now, I would really like anyone to explain why any civilian who is not in a SWAT team or similar would need a weapon that can fire approximately 60 shots in 30 seconds. Anyone? What are your explanations?
Another thing, owners of semiautomatic weapons, and ones modified into full automatic mode keep preaching to us about their Rights as gun owners. I would like to hear them talk about their responsibilities as gun owners, as well. Perhaps we could actually have a dialogue if we talked about responsibilities as well as rights.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Aug. 8)