Mailbag: Gun letter's stats misleading

I realize the Gazette-Times has no editor, but does the newspaper do any editing anymore? A letter to the editor on Friday, Nov. 29, had multiple factual errors about gun and crime statistics.

The author states that "rifles of all types are used in less than 2% of homicides." However, CDC data, as reported by the Pew Research Center, shows that three-quarters of all U.S. murders in 2017 — 14,542 out of 19,510 — involved a firearm. Perhaps the author is splitting hairs between rifles and other firearms? In any case, the statement is grossly misleading, at best.

Later, the author claims that "non-citizens committed 42.7% of all U.S. federal crimes." Aside from the tangential rant about non-citizens in a letter supposedly about guns and crime, his facts are wrong again. Actually, 64% of all federal arrests were of non-citizens. However, if you remove those charged with immigration crimes (all of which are federal), non-citizens are responsible for less than 25% of other federal crimes (Bureau of Justice).

I understand there are partisans who will quote alternative facts and misleading numbers to make a point. However, newspapers should be fact-checking letters before publishing.

Gabriel Ledger

Corvallis

