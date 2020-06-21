Mailbag: Gun law reform makes cops safer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police often complained they were outgunned because of the ease with which “bad guys” could get guns, so the federal government allowed them to have military hardware to counter this threat. We essentially turned police into official militias. At the same time, unofficial militias sprang up who espouse violent overthrow of any government they believe to illegitimate. If there is going to be any form of effective police reform, we must reform our gun laws.

Of the more than 30,000 gun deaths each year in America, the majority are either suicide, especially among veterans, or domestic terrorism, a man killing his wife and children after terrorizing them for years. About 1,000 are police shootings, sometimes of unarmed suspects. There has also been a rise in gun violence under “stand your ground” laws.

If guns were not so easily available, especially military-style guns, the police could not see themselves as threatened by the people they are sworn to protect. The siege mentality many departments hold could be eliminated. And we would not experience armed militia showing up at state capitols supposedly to defend against a social media-propagated nonexistent threat of a violent demonstration by antifa. These are truly domestic terrorists and need to be disarmed and controlled.