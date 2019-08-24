I received a Facebook post featuring an Australian comic talking about gun control.
He said, "Back in '96, Australia experienced the worst mass shooting ever. The government said, 'That will be enough of that,' and — bam! — confiscated all of the privately owned guns. America has a mass shooting, and half of the people say, 'You're not taking my gun.'"
I have a couple of problems with that. Don't they teach history in Australia? Adolf Hitler lined Jews up in front of trenches and machine-gunned them by the hundreds. This was after implementing gun control under the guise of public safety. Doesn't that count?
People living in a country where the government can — bam! — confiscate private property and deny rights granted under the Constitution are not citizens of a free democracy. They are subjects of the state.
The fact that so many Americans applaud this comic is scary. We have a Hitler clone in the White House, a head of the Senate who has no regard for the Constitution, and an opposition party that wants to deny the citizens that portion of the Constitution intended to provide protections from this type of situation. And, before some Californian politician threatens to nuke me, think about that. He nukes me for defending the Constitution and millions die. Is that who you want governing you? And, if not, how do you defend yourself now that you are no longer armed?
Frank W. Lathen
Lebanon (Aug. 9)