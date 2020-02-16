Mailbag: Gun-control bills punish the innocent

Many people write to outlaw "assault rifles," and their zeal has encouraged the Democrats in Salem to introduce bills:

1. To force lockup of all guns in every home. Even those with no children. Seniors, no children, all homes!

2. To make a homeowner responsible for a thief's misuse of a stolen weapon if the homeowner didn't know it was taken. Making the innocent person a victim again!

3. To declare any semiauto firearm, AR rifle, common pistols, etc. and certain magazines illegal or penalize those who have them.

Here is the critical item: This is punishment on those who did nothing wrong!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Use your common sense!

If you have done no harm to anyone, yet can be deprived of your property, your right to use it in a non-harmful way, you can be deprived of anything!

This is setting a very foolish precedent for those who wish to control every aspect of our lives, giving away our freedom willingly.

Wake the heck up!

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0