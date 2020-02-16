Mailbag: Gun-control bills punish the innocent

Many people write to outlaw "assault rifles," and their zeal has encouraged the Democrats in Salem to introduce bills:
1. To force lockup of all guns in every home. Even those with no children. Seniors, no children, all homes!
2. To make a homeowner responsible for a thief's misuse of a stolen weapon if the homeowner didn't know it was taken. Making the innocent person a victim again!
3. To declare any semiauto firearm, AR rifle, common pistols, etc. and certain magazines illegal or penalize those who have them.
Here is the critical item: This is punishment on those who did nothing wrong!
Use your common sense!
If you have done no harm to anyone, yet can be deprived of your property, your right to use it in a non-harmful way, you can be deprived of anything!
This is setting a very foolish precedent for those who wish to control every aspect of our lives, giving away our freedom willingly.
Wake the heck up!
Gary Hartman
Lebanon