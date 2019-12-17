Mailbag: Gun bills won't stop violence

A recent letter writer to the editor expressed his support for House Bills 8, 1112, 1236, 1186 and 1296. These bills promote further restrictions on firearm background checks, magazine capacities and firearm ownership.

I'm going to go out on a limb and assume the writer supports these bills believing they would've mitigated so-called mass shootings that have occurred recently. Would the writer be shocked to learn that none of these bills would've prevented these shootings dating back to Columbine and won't prevent future shootings, according to several experts on firearm violence?

As an example, take an in-depth look at the high school shooting in Florida. Apply these bills to that shooting, then try to convince yourself these bills, had they been in effect, would've prevented this shooting. As I stated before, all these bills do is place further restrictions on law-abiding firearm owners' rights under the Second Amendment, and that's really their intent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Listen to any Democratic candidate for president talk about what their intentions are regarding firearms, firearm ownership and the Second Amendment. Their intentions for confiscation are very clear.