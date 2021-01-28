Mailbag: GT didn't mention King on front page

I was very surprised this morning (Jan. 18) to see no acknowledgment or mention of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of his birthday and our nation’s holiday on the cover of the Gazette-Times.

Perhaps policies and practices of holidays have changed within your organization, but for the significance of what Dr. King has done for our country, I would submit that it garners some prominent mention, even if it’s a token acknowledgment. There was an article inside and I’m sure you’ll do a few stories the day after, but I still believe there is room to honor this day as significant.

Many people, even in our lifetime, have fought many injustices to get our country to this point, and many more injustices remain. Let’s not sit in passivity but acknowledge this holiday for what it was intended: honoring a significant leader who stood up for the rights of those to whom they had not been given.

I’m hoping you as an organization do better in 2022 when we honor Dr. King on Monday, Jan. 17. Thank you for your consideration.

Jason Harris

Corvallis

