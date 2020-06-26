Mailbag: Group should form to preserve bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was happy to read about the progress on replacing the Van Buren Bridge.

The existing bridge has been a part of Corvallis for a significant part of the town’s, history so I understand the emotional attachment of some residents; however, it has exceeded its useful lifespan as a primary bridge for leaving downtown, as evidenced by the daily traffic backups and near misses as cars jockey to cross this narrow span. I am excited that the plans to install a suitable replacement are finally gaining traction.

While I do respect the historic value of the current bridge, I do not think it is the financial responsibility of either the state or the city of Corvallis to preserve it. If there is broad enough interest, a private group organized for this purpose should be able to raise sufficient funds from supporters to relocate and preserve the bridge.

Dustin Kassman

Corvallis

