Mailbag: Great experience at Lebanon hospital
Mailbag: Great experience at Lebanon hospital

I had a procedure at the Lebanon Community Hospital this morning, and was lucky enough to experience the excellent care and expertise of the several nice people who provide for patients — and the list is long.

They were all very skilled people, with smiles and support, and such obvious ease, as they administered tests, gathered information, ( some was quite critical, I discovered ... ) set in an inter-venous tube, and did other procedures with humorous comments to bring a comfortable feel to the whole process.

This process leads to an actual operation, with a further Doctor and Anesthesiologist and skilled team doing that, all of whom have a life under their care.

A small town hospital, yet with such a super bunch of caring and skilled people — I don't think it can be any better..

Thank you at our Lebanon Community Hospital for your wonderful care you give!!

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

