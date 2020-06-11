Mailbag: Grateful for store safety precautions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I want to give a big thank you to grocery workers during this pandemic. I especially want to thank the staff at Safeway on Circle Boulevard for working so hard to make sure they are following CDC guidelines for the safety of their customers and staff. From the monitored, sanitized carts, the clearly marked one-way aisles, the face guards at each checkout and the constant cleaning of touch areas around the store and at the checkstand, the staff’s attention to all the details is wonderful. I shop there without hesitation.

On the flip side is another local grocery store whose pathetic attempt at safeguarding their staff and customers should be noted also. No sanitized carts, but rather a sign indicating that if you want a cleaned cart you must do it yourself. No visible sanitizer or cleaner to be found. Congested areas in aisles and no CDC signage to clarify social distancing. No one cleaning anything, and at checkout there was no sanitation of the credit card unit after the customer in front of me used it. I wonder what OSHA would think of their attempt at public safety.

Again, words of thanks to all the business that truly care about their customers and are willing to go the extra mile.

Susan Thompson

Corvallis

