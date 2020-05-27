Mailbag: Grateful for COVID coverage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thank you for the COVID coverage, and a special thank-you for including the crisis on the Navajo Reservation.

I lived in that area growing up in the early ‘60s and I can’t believe these people still, for the most part, have no running water. It is horrible how little our nation has done for those living on reservations.

The other item I would like to see in the GT is a daily, concise coverage of the virus: Are the businesses thoroughly cleaning their stores at night, are they taking the temperature of employees when they report to work, how many people in Benton County have been tested, how many were positive, how many active cases, and how many who had the virus have recovered?

With stores opening, we patrons need to know what steps they are taking to ensure our safety. Thank you.

Patricia Fordney

Corvallis

