I appreciate the opportunity for the dialog that the newspaper has given to me. Without it, I doubt that I would have had a chance to converse with Mr. Farmer at all. I have a better understanding of his viewpoint, and that is critical for us to be able to participate in a democracy. We all have differing views and backgrounds, and yet we have to be able to respect each other in order to work together. We are still far apart on our views of DT, although I am curious as to why he supports him. For myself, I've always found that actions speak more honestly than words (to paraphrase the sentence), and DT has never been a good example for others. Once again, I thank James Farmer for the opportunity to have this discussion.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (Aug. 3)
