Mailbag: Governor's policy creates business 'Brown-out'

I know that some are just enjoying their time off.
But when see I empty parking lots at our local businesses, we all know that it is a crime.
After the first two weeks we all know that the prediction of overrun hospitals was wrong. But if you're a doctor, you can't admit you were wrong. And if you're Gov. Kate Brown, you can make dissension. So enjoy the "Brown-out."
Daniel A. Miltenberger
Albany
