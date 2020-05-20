Mailbag: Governor's policy creates business 'Brown-out'

Mailbag: Governor's policy creates business 'Brown-out'

{{featured_button_text}}

I know that some are just enjoying their time off.

But when see I empty parking lots at our local businesses, we all know that it is a crime.

After the first two weeks we all know that the prediction of overrun hospitals was wrong. But if you're a doctor, you can't admit you were wrong. And if you're Gov. Kate Brown, you can make dissension. So enjoy the "Brown-out."

Daniel A. Miltenberger

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News