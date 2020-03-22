Mailbag: Government must work for good of all

John Brenan (Mailbag, March 1) defines socialism as his opinion of it, but in a way he is right. Webster's defines socialism as "political theories ... of governmental ownership ... of the production and distribution of goods." Governmental, you know, "we the people." It may surprise you, Mr. Brenan, but government is us: by the people, for the people, and of the people. Government in a democracy is the people!

Bernie Sanders is a democratic socialist. He defines his democratic socialist policies in historical context as the "unfinished business of the New Deal." Do you like your Social Security income, Medicare, police, fire, forestry and road departments? Public schools, health departments? Roads, bridges, public beaches, public parks, and so much more? All of those programs bring jobs, for which you don't seem to be willing to pay. Perhaps you consider those amenities to belong only to the wealthy?

What freedoms do we have as Americans when we can't afford our health care premiums, or the alternative of losing our home because we can't pay our medical bills? Is that freedom? I've contrasted the working poor under your capitalism and my democratic socialism: The working poor under capitalism are living on the streets and sleeping in their cars, if they are fortunate to have cars.