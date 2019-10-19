Regarding the article about discussion of a ban on vaping, the following is the proper way for a government with respect for individual rights to act. (The quote below is from the author Laurence M. Vance.)
"There should be no laws at any level of government for any reason regarding the buying, selling, growing, processing, transporting, manufacturing, advertising, using, or possessing of any drug for any reason.
"It is not the proper role of government to prohibit, regulate, restrict, or otherwise control what a man desires to eat, drink, smoke, inject, absorb, snort, sniff, inhale, swallow, or otherwise ingest into his mouth, nose, veins, or lungs.
"The war on drugs should and could be ended immediately and completely. All drug laws should be repealed, all nonviolent drug offenders should be pardoned and released from prison, and all government agencies devoted to fighting the drug war should be eliminated.
"There should be a free market in drugs without any government interference, regulation, taxing, or licensing."
And yes, that includes life-enhancing pharmaceuticals.
Peggy Richner
Albany (Oct. 19)