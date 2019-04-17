So, at 3:30 p.m. on April 15, Fox News hosted Bernie Sanders for a town hall.
Did you feel the Bern? Yeah, so did I. It was more like acid reflux. You know, heartBern. Did you notice how aggressive and defensive Bernie was? Did you notice how Bernie rarely allowed Martha or Brett finish a question before he lashed out with a bunch of socialist talking points or slams and lies about President Trump?
He really pressed the free government-controlled health care and free education, which is very attractive to people who know nothing about how that works in other countries.
Lets first take a look at health care. If our mostly private health care system is bad, why do people from all over the world come to the USA for medical care? Because our system says if you are the best at what you do you can potentially make a lot of money. Not so in a socialist system. Often you will hear about socialized medical rationing care and specialized treatment in a variety of nations.
As far as free education is concerned, our nation with its current system trains the best doctors, engineers, scientists, etc. That's why people from all over the world come to USA universities for training. If the education was free there would be no incentive to be the best instructor, researcher or student because there would be no motivation for making more money.
Hypocrisy describes Bernie's discussion of taxes: cognitive dissonance.
Matthew Goss
Lebanon (April 16)