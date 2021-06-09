Mailbag: Got evidence? Show it to the public

I keep reading (for the life of me, I don’t know why) Mr. James Farmer’s letters.

It’s sad to witness a fellow human being’s inexorable political radicalization. The willingness to blindly accept the big lie espoused by ex-president Trump and his band of loyal Retrumplicans — despite the fact that no investigation has found any evidence of voter fraud — frightens me.

I would ask that if Mr. Farmer has any credible evidence that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, he do his patriotic duty and reveal it to the American public.

Douglas Bauer

Albany

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0