 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: GOP should refuse big business money
0 comments

Mailbag: GOP should refuse big business money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mitch McConnell, upset at the stance some big businesses have taken after Georgia decided to make it more difficult for people to vote, stated, “Big business should stay out of politics.”

Does this mean the GOP will refuse donations from big business in the future? I think not.

Betty Shelton

Albany

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News