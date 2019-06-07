It appears as if the Republicans have finally found a line President Donald Trump can’t cross — tariffs on Mexican products. I guess James Carville was right, “It’s the economy, stupid.”
Senate Republicans, who have been, so far, unable to stand up to stupid Trumpy stuff, have finally found an issue they cannot deny, evade or escape, so they are ready to say no.
This will be a first, but not a last. Once you cross the Rubicon, there’s no going back. They will discover that Trump’s head won’t explode nor will their constituents’. That will only make it easier for them to stand up again and again.
Could such pluck and resolve result in the Senate voting to remove an impeached president? Hope burns eternal.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon (June 5)