Mailbag: GOP lawmakers didn't intervene

Does anyone else view hypocrisy in the senate hearings for Biden’s cabinet members?
GOP senators are criticizing Neera Tanden for the derogatory comments she made in the media. The GOP senators (and representatives) have stood down and stayed by the former president while he spread his hatred to everybody of government and civilian order in the most uncivil, cruel and demeaning ways possible. Yet they bow to his seat-of-the-pants decisions and his disregard for the havoc he levels on our country.
The GOP lawmakers are as much to blame as Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection on the US Capitol. When the GOP failed to sanction Donald during his first impeachment, they sent the message that they were behind his unlawful behavior. They became politically impotent in their job by letting Donald call all the shots. Donald’s most treacherous behavior was to belly up to the selfish and dissatisfied extremists who have biases like his.
This started when Donald began campaigning for the presidency. He brainwashed supporters by sympathizing with their self-serving complaints to gain their trust. Donald then began giving them orders at his rallies to “beat them up” about anyone who doesn’t agree with them. The GOP lawmakers still didn’t intervene in Donald’s actions once he became president. Several of the senators participated in the insurrection. How many true patriots want insurrectionist lawmakers?
Rita Snyder
Corvallis