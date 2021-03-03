Mailbag: GOP lawmakers didn't intervene

Does anyone else view hypocrisy in the senate hearings for Biden’s cabinet members?

GOP senators are criticizing Neera Tanden for the derogatory comments she made in the media. The GOP senators (and representatives) have stood down and stayed by the former president while he spread his hatred to everybody of government and civilian order in the most uncivil, cruel and demeaning ways possible. Yet they bow to his seat-of-the-pants decisions and his disregard for the havoc he levels on our country.

The GOP lawmakers are as much to blame as Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection on the US Capitol. When the GOP failed to sanction Donald during his first impeachment, they sent the message that they were behind his unlawful behavior. They became politically impotent in their job by letting Donald call all the shots. Donald’s most treacherous behavior was to belly up to the selfish and dissatisfied extremists who have biases like his.