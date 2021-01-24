Mailbag: GOP, do your part to make it stop

As I write this on Jan. 17, Washington, D.C., has become a fortress in the wake of a violent insurrection and desecration of our nation’s Capitol.

Oregon’s Capitol is boarded up and troops are standing by following violent protest aided by a member of the Oregon legislature. More than 400,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 while those working to slow the spread are being vilified. The ubiquity of white supremacy has shown itself in plain sight. And everyone is bracing for what might come next.

State and local GOP leaders are in a unique position to help lower the temperature, and turn back the tsunami of division. If there is a shred of Mark Hatfield’s character left in the Oregon GOP, I implore them to:

Follow Sen. Romney’s advice and respect your voters by telling them the truth: The election was free and fair. There was no steal. Joe Biden is our duly elected president.

Help protect the lives and livelihoods of Oregonians by refuting COVID conspiracy theories; advocating for masks and other public health measures; and defending the public servants, businesses and everyday Oregonians stepping up to stop the spread.

Reject white supremacy and refuse to stand beside those who wear the patches and fly the flags of white nationalism.