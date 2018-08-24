So, the smoky skies and super-hot weather have you feeling less than cheerful?
Let’s see if we can think of a few things that might put you in a better mood:
Have you noticed the fantastic new paint job on the façade of the old hotel building in Lebanon? It brightens up the whole block on the east side of the street. It makes you more aware of the businesses that have been open for some time as well as the newer vendors.
While you’re on Main Street, be on the lookout for the Quirky Turkeys. Not the live feathered critters that sometimes stop traffic, but the ones on display, showcasing the imaginative talents of various artists and craftsmen/craftswomen in our community. If you don’t read this too late — before Aug. 31 — you’ll be able to vote on your choice of the winning bird.
Our civic theater group, LAFTA, recently presented its latest sensational musical presentation, The Music Man. That was another example of local talent of many ages. There will be a holiday program from the group, as usual. The Community Chorus is gearing up for its annual seasonal offering.
Good things are happening with our kids through the Boys & Girls Club, scouting programs and area churches. School will be starting soon, so you can root for your favorite sport and its participants or cheer on the academic achievers.
Not to be overlooked, the senior center has activities of many sorts that have members of the “more experienced” populace mingling and enjoying themselves with trips, classes and social mixing that isn’t done electronically. Watch for the upcoming talent show, Silver Follies III, on Sept. 13.
Well, now, you have something to think about other than the weather, disasters and politics.
Lori McNulty
Lebanon (Aug. 23)