Mailbag: Good people must stand against evil

There is a real feeling of us against the government, and we have no voice. The 1% and Wall Street own our elected officials. Putin owns Trump. Trump owns McConnell etc. Even down to traffic court, the citizen and the police officer swear the same oath, but tell different stories. Who does the judge always believe? How does that instill faith in the police and judicial system? We don't fight crime. We have a war on crime. We don't address the sickness of drug abuse. We have a war on drugs. We teach our police "command presence," give them first dibs on surplus military equipment and refuse to hold them accountable. Is it any wonder that some of them develop a Rambo invincibility mindset?