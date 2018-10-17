How can we choose our battles, to not get overly anxious or unnecessarily upset in the everyday activities of life?
Last week when I read of a father's concern regarding an ongoing school club event, and the procedures used in handling this, I wondered why the questions were expressed at the local school board meeting. This was regarding a long-standing, popular, pre-approved class sponsored by Child Evangelism (of Oregon), a Good News Club, held near several of Albany's elementary schools.
Being a part of a public school system for 25-plus years, seeing this same weekly activity being a successful part of many student's lives, I can wholeheartedly recommend this opportunity for our young people.
I would like to recommend that the parents of this little first-grader visit the weekly "Good News Club" class and see what is provided for these eager young ones! We need this positive and loving experience, taught in these classes, in the lives of our precious young people. What can you lose? Go and check it out!
Nadine Larabee
Albany (Oct. 16)