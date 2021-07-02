Mailbag: Goff's dedication is commendable

Some people galvanize the community, but Melissa Goff has challenged it.

She has challenged it to work together to elevate the voices of all students. She has challenged it to contribute equally to the education of each student. She has challenged it to embrace the fact that we are all from different backgrounds and have been shaped by different experiences. Our community has met these challenges with varying levels of enthusiasm.

A recent article published in the Albany Democrat-Herald was written with the intention of saying all responses in the community have been the same. This is simply not true. We are an increasingly diverse city, and a single view is not representative of the whole.

During her relatively brief tenure as superintendent of Greater Albany Public Schools, she’s frustrated some, reassured others and continually worked to ensure that all students are represented and their needs addressed. During her two years as superintendent, she has continued to advocate for all students during a year-and-a-half-long (and counting) global pandemic, wherein state and local policies and mandates often dictated how we proceed.