Response to the letter from Shirley Jacobson (Mailbag, July 6):
I thank you for responding to my letter (Mailbag, June 29) about the parents being responsible for the safety of their children. My point was that the parents who have been separated are the ones who crossed the border illegally by going over the fence or crossing in areas that were not at the legal port of entry. Generally, paying “coyotes” to bring them in.
I do not have any problem with immigration and the people wanting a better life for their children, but we have rules and regulations in our country that must be obeyed or we are convicted of illegal activity, which could separate our children from us.
It took my son three years to get his wife into this country legally, and it is my opinion that those who want to come should go through the same channels for legality that thousands/millions of others who come from other countries (without benefit of the Mexican border) have to do.
There is the other factor of parental responsibility. It was their actions that put their children in harm’s way and it appears they made no provision for those children to be able to be reconnected to them if they became separated. That was the point I was trying to make. I hope that all the children will get back with their parents safely.
Nancy Baker
Albany (July 6)
