Mailbag: Go read the 13th Amendment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Professor deLespinasse’s commentary “Capitalism no friend to racism” (June 30) forgets to mention capitalism birthed slavery, which then birthed racism.

When man invented agriculture 13,000 years ago, it also invented slavery, which still exists in some countries today. If you want to increase profit on a product or service, then enslave some people. Free labor creates bigger pots of gold.

The professor also talks about the word racism as if the word has been around for a long time, yet it did not enter our lexicon until the Oxford English Dictionary first defined it in 1902. So-called capitalistic democratic governments created legal slavery and then passed racist laws to protect and increase profit.

We have five categories that define race, and every one of them at one time or another was enslaved or enslaved others. Enslaving people seems to be within the human DNA. The professor’s capitalistic utopia of all people exchanging goods and services without any type of discrimination based on skin color, religion, sex, etc. is just a far-off pipe dream.