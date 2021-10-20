Mailbag: Go about your business, quietly

Regarding the heated exchange at the Oct. 11 Greater Albany Public Schools Board listening session for school board members and the public, it was so discouraging to hear the tired comparison between current mask and vaccine mandates and the Holocaust process of identifying Jews by the yellow star on their clothing.

After several months of this ruckus, I have yet to hear about or see anyone actually being forced to wear a mask or get vaccinated.

Please, people. You may feel that you are being put into an uncomfortable position, having to choose between wearing a mask or getting vaccinated against your beliefs, or in order to keep a current job, or attend a desired event. But note the word “choose.” Yes, you do have a choice.

In real life, we don’t always get to have things exactly the way we want them; sometimes we have to make very difficult or emotional choices. But they are still choices; no one is holding you in restraints or at gunpoint in order to get you into a mask or give you a vaccination. No one.

So make your free choice; let others know what choice you have made so they have the choice to protect themselves, if warranted, and go about your business, quietly already.

Thank you.