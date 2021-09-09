Mailbag: Give them chance to deliver results

For four years I watched as an American president and his administration tripped over a bar of competence that was set so low a mouse could step over it.

That same administration left its successor with a pandemic to manage, a faltering economy, a poorly negotiated exit strategy from our longest war, a crumbling infrastructure, a policy of denial of global warming, and a subculture of insurrectionists and white supremacists ready to reinstate the idiot who left the bag of trash on the step.

As the Food and Drug Administration recently advised those taking horse pills as a COVID cure, “Come on, y’all. Quit it.”

The Biden administration is not going to be a cure-all for eight years of Obama-hating and four years of Trump’s incompetence. It is also not going to satisfy the extreme wings of either political party or their media mouthpieces. However, it might bring some semblance of normality back to the family dinner table. There are too many incompetent people of both parties in Congress yelling “Look at me, look at me.”