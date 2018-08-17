There is general agreement about the cause for the ferocity of our wildfires, as they seem to get worse every year. It is the accumulation of undergrowth and dead trees. How far we are behind in managing it is illustrated by the mentioned “progress” in California, where 1.2 million trees out of 100 million added since 2010 have been cleared.
This is not funny. True environmentalists should be up in arms about this leading addition to our seasonal air pollution and Co2 into the atmosphere. They should sue the federal government and demand the abolition of the Bureau of Land (Mis-)Management for no less of a reason that it is unconstitutional in the first place. There is no provision in the Constitution for federal lands, except in territories and few and small administrative ones in the states. The notion that the federal government may own and manage land in the sovereign states of the union would have appeared absurd to our founders.
The best solution to fire reduction land management is for the federal government to hand over the funds allocated to the Bureau, along with the titles of most federal lands, to the states where they belong.
H.R. Richner
Albany (Aug. 17)