Mailbag: Give a lot of thought to voting

I read the letters in your paper’s Mailbag regularly. I am getting to the place where I believe that a lot of the letters are written by Marxists, not ordinary people.

They talk over and over again about how terrible it is that people are racists, but they don’t ever mention the millions of people who aren’t racist. They are not racist because they believe in the Bible.

However, Marxist people hate the Bible. They want man’s words to control people, not God’s. It is OK to burn down stores and steal people’s property, but it is not OK to defend yourself with guns.

Communists believe in destroying the police and the military in order for people not to be able to defend themselves. I watch Fox News regularly, and I noticed that Trump has supported both the police and military.

I also understand that the Democrats, if elected, are planning to have automobiles run by electricity, in order to avoid the production of carbon dioxide, and prevent global warming.

I don’t believe that the world-famous gas-operated cars made by the Europeans are going to be eliminated just because the House Democrats want to do away with our gas-operated vehicles.