Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Thank you for printing the Declaration of Independence on July 4. We need these words in these days, and to act on them. “We hold these truths...," "All men are created equal, and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights...," "Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

In the light of such brilliant ideals, I am ashamed and dismayed that our government can so heartlessly ignore human needs, to even separate children from their mothers and fathers who desperately seek shelter and safety.

We pride ourselves, and our country, on being problem solvers. Let us now give due diligence to the causes of the problems. Band aids are important, but we must work at healing the cause.

Donald Rea

Albany (July 5)

0
1
0
0
1

Load comments