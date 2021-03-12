Mailbag: Get some slugs for your 12-gauge

I found Larry Ciafoni’s letter (March 4) about gun laws somewhat humorous.

I’m not sure that was his intention, but when he said “According to Jackson Lee, this act will effectively prohibit AR15 owners from firing .50-caliber ammo from their AR15s, which I’m sure AR15 owners will find extremely distressing,” my response to that was somewhere between a snort and a guffaw. An AR15 is a .223-caliber rifle. It won’t even load .50-caliber ammo without a custom barrel and possibly a new receiver.

There are only a few vendors for the custom .50-caliber rounds that will work with the altered rifle. What I think most AR15 owners would find distressing is the high cost of modifying their rifle and the very high cost per round for the .50-caliber ammunition.

Given the specificity of HB-127, I’m sure that the manufacturers of the custom barrels and ammunition will soon have .495-caliber rounds and barrels for sale.

As for the other provisions of the bill, I suspect it will quickly be discarded due to the cost and bureaucratic overhead involved. I think it is much like President Trump’s pledge to build a border wall — an obvious pandering to a political base that is doomed to failure.