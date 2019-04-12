Emergency! Front Page of April 4 Democrat-Herald: The City of Albany is running short of money! Many city employees might be let go, or open positions will not be filled, in most departments, including police and fire, and even a pre-school may be closed.
Yet, CARA (urban renewal) continues to spend and make plans to spend taxpayer money through at least 2026! CARA could be shut down, and the taxes on the covered district could be unfrozen from year 2001, and "all" the property tax payments could again go to all the departments where they belong; that is, police, fire, library, parks and recreation, streets, sewers, planning, courts, city buses, all city employees, etc.
Mary Brock
Albany (April 12)