As an aside to our Donald Trump national nightmare, I would submit the following: Since it continues to be the policy of press secretary Stephanie Grisham to not hold press briefings or conferences, I must ask: What IS her job? What are we paying her for? Why are we paying her? She is not Trump's personal, private assistant. She is an employee of the United States taxpayer. What is her job, and when will she start doing it?
Find out what is going on around you,cCitizens of America. Be informed! Be involved! Please don't wait until our democracy is completely gone before you even feign to care about it. Our democracy is a precious treasure fought for, bled for and died for. Don't squander it by approaching it as a spectator. To quote an unknown source, "To be silent in the face of such villainy is to be complicit."
Barbara Love
Albany (Oct. 20)