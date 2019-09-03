Now is the time for we, the citizens of Oregon, to educate ourselves so that we are well-informed to ensure that we can vote with the knowledge to choose the best path forward for health care for all.
Senate Bill 770 has passed in Oregon this year. This is a very progressive move for all Oregonians and our health care. A task force is forming made up of 20 members to develop recommendations for how to create and implement an equitable, affordable, comprehensive, high-quality and publicly funded health care system for everyone residing in Oregon.
In order to follow the implementation of this bill and the task force, go online to olis.leg.state.or.us or to hcao.org. There will be a town hall meeting at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 where you can hear more about health care from your elected officials.
We owe it to ourselves, our children and our state to assume the responsibility of educating ourselves and each other. By doing that we can choose a path forward so that no citizen of Oregon will have to ever again choose between medical care or food.
Helen McGovern
Albany (Aug. 27)