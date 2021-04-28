 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Get delegation to pass climate action
Mailbag: Get delegation to pass climate action

We have been learning some amazing things in recent studies about human health, including this: Poor air quality is responsible for as many as 1 in 10 American deaths today.

Enacting strong carbon pricing legislation is a key tool to quickly reduce air pollution from fossil fuels.

Let’s get our congressional delegation, Rep. Peter DeFazio, Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley, to pass strong, comprehensive climate action, including a strong carbon price and a dividend to protect lower-income households through the energy transition.

Carla Wise

Corvallis

 

