Mailbag: Get a ductless mini-split heat pump

Did you know that your heater could also be your cooler?

For many of us, our home heater may be a gas furnace, or maybe baseboard electric or wall resistance heaters. Those kinds of heaters work great in the winter, although they use fossil fuels and may not be especially efficient, and won’t cool your house in the summer.

If you want to reduce your carbon footprint and increase the efficiency of your home, consider the dual benefits of switching to ductless mini-split heat pump units. They can replace or augment your gas furnace or resistance electric heating systems with highly efficient heat pump technology that captures the phenomenal magic of phase change physics.

Reduce your energy bills, reduce your carbon footprint, and — especially welcome during scorching heatwaves — the ductless mini-split heat pump can be switched from a heater to a cooling air conditioner. Plus there are financial incentives and rebates available to help pay for it. Ask local heating/cooling contractors for a bid.

This could be your next home improvement project, just in time for the next record-breaking heatwave. And, if you add solar panels to your roof, you can power your new ductless mini-split heat pump with renewable energy. If enough people do this, maybe the next heatwave will not be record-breaking.