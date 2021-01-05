Mailbag: Get a certificate of vaccination

Just a suggestion.

Few of you have stood at a border crossing and been denied entry into a country or territory without proving that you have been vaccinated for a specific disease. I have.

Now we’re beginning a new phase in world travel, and even travel within the United States has been or soon will be subject to scrutiny of one’s vaccination records.

Add to that the possibility you have been vaccinated with one of three or four different vaccines currently being used. Do you have a record of the vaccination identifying which vaccine was used?

I would suggest you obtain a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Form PHS-731, or CDC731, better known as an International Certificate of Vaccination. It’s a yellow many-fold document that will be the same size as your passport.

I would also suggest you require whatever health service you get your vaccination from to make the entry in your record of the vaccine used, date of the vaccination and any subsequent boosters.

The form has directions for physicians. It also has a place for you to record your medications, and any medical contraindication to a particular vaccination.