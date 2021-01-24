Mailbag: George would approve of masks

This time of year in 1778, smallpox and other communicable diseases were killing far more of Gen. Washington’s soldiers than the British were.

A German General, Von Steuben, a veteran of European wars, came to convince Washington that he had to isolate and control the diseases before he could defeat the enemy troops. Washington ordered sweeping improvements in housing, hygiene and social distancing.

Washington was having a difficult time recruiting soldiers because mothers, even those supporting the war, did not want their sons to die of smallpox and other diseases common within the Continental Army. And they didn’t want their sons to come home bearing facial scars from smallpox. At age 19, Washington himself had had smallpox that left him facial pockmarks (that portraitists have kindly omitted).

The British had been exposed to smallpox and had an immunity advantage over the Continental troops. Cowpox (variola) vaccine had become available, but many feared vaccinations. Cartoonists portrayed bovine growths on vaccinated human bodies. But Martha Washington, soldiers’ mothers and the German general convinced Washington to vaccinate.