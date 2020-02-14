Mailbag: Generous donors deserve credit

This is regarding James Day's article about the Van Buren Bridge and other topics in the Feb. 4 edition. At the end of the article he mentioned the Corvallis Senior Center, the renaming and remodeling of the building and where the money was coming from, including "a donation."

That is grossly understating the substantial monetary donation from the late Leonard (Doug) and Edith Chandler. They should have been mentioned prominently, and as their dear friends we will be at the City Council meeting to make sure they at least name the ballroom after them, as has been proposed.