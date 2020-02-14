Mailbag: Generous donors deserve credit

Mailbag: Generous donors deserve credit

{{featured_button_text}}

This is regarding James Day's article about the Van Buren Bridge and other topics in the Feb. 4 edition. At the end of the article he mentioned the Corvallis Senior Center, the renaming and remodeling of the building and where the money was coming from, including "a donation."

That is grossly understating the substantial monetary donation from the late Leonard (Doug) and Edith Chandler. They should have been mentioned prominently, and as their dear friends we will be at the City Council meeting to make sure they at least name the ballroom after them, as has been proposed.

Joan Shaw

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News