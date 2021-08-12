Mailbag: GAPS' new board made right decision

I find the negative reaction to the Greater Albany Public Schools’ new board puzzling. Elections have results.

First, the three members of the previous board made a decision not to run again. These same three were so supportive of the superintendent who was just let go that they gave her a contract extension and a raise just before their terms were up. Makes me wonder why they decided not to stick around, since they thought she was doing such a great job.

In addition, if you were reading the campaign information provided by the three gentlemen who were just elected, you would have known that they were in favor of returning all of the schools to in-class education.

They were in favor of a focus on academic results, and were opposed to teaching critical race theory, supporting Black Lives Matter and implementing Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Equity is code for the promotion of and support for equal outcomes, not equal opportunity. They are in favor of the practice of having city of Albany Police officers greet students on the first day of school.

The stand of the three new board members was in direct conflict with the approach of the superintendent, so it was only reasonable that they would ask her to leave. If the results of the election are a surprise to you, then you have not been paying attention.