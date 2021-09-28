Mailbag: GAPS' mass exodus is embarrassing

The exodus of top-level talent from the Greater Albany School District should thoroughly embarrass the current Board of Directors. Their undisguised officious dismissal of Melissa Goff without cause is encountering predictable ramifications.

Complementary administrative teams in a school district function much like musicians in a symphony orchestra; they interact and respond to each other, trusting the vision and direction of the conductor. Remove a competent and respected conductor and the music suffers.

In this analogy, the harmony in the administrative ranks was thoroughly disrupted when the board extinguished the CEO’s forward-thinking organizational design for student success.

The short-sightedness of the GAPS Board of Directors did more than terminate a capable superintendent, they carelessly initiated the dismantling of a functioning team dedicated to advancing educational excellence for Albany students.

Gerry Kosanovic, Ph.D.

Corvallis

